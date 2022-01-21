The Most Hilarious Trolling Moments in David and Victoria Beckham’s History

The Most Hilarious Trolling Moments of David and Victoria Beckham Throughout the Years

David and Victoria Beckham have been married for over 20 years, but they still can’t stop teasing and trolling each other about their sometimes questionable decisions.

In January 2022, the former soccer player made headlines for displaying the handwritten note he left in the fashion designer’s lunchbox.

“Have a good time, a–hole.”

“Come home happier,” David wrote alongside a small smiley face drawing.

“You know who deserves a lot of love.”

The former Spice Girl was unfazed by his constructive criticism, and she shared the note on her Instagram Story at the time.

“He looks after me even when I’m grumpy! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham,” she captioned the photo.

The former athlete’s sweet note isn’t the first time the couple, who married in 1999, has traded jabs about each other’s pasts or bizarre fashion choices.

The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder compared her husband’s oversized black boots to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast in a November 2020 Instagram post, writing, “Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham.”

The couple met in 1997 and have three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, as well as a daughter, Harper.

“There is such a thing as love at first sight.”

“It’ll happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you’ll be a little tipsy, so exact details are hazy,” the Harlow, England, native wrote in a British Vogue letter in September 2016.

“While the other football players are drinking with their buddies at the bar, David is standing by himself with his family.”

(At this point, he isn’t even in the first team; you are the well-known one.)

He also has a cute smile.

You, too, are close to your family, and you’ll notice how much he resembles you.

He’ll need your phone number.

(He still has the plane ticket from London to Manchester that you wrote it on.)”

The couple’s love story has endured after their marriage in July 1999 and raising their four children together.

“Our parents are rock solid.

We were raised with the correct values.

Of course, you will make mistakes over time, and we all know how difficult marriage can be.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

David and Victoria Beckham’s Most Hilarious Trolling Moments Through the Years