The Most Honest Quotes From Celebrity Parents Regarding Their Children’s Dating

The Most Honest Quotes From Celebrity Parents About Their Children’s Dating

Gordon Ramsay and other celebrity parents haven’t held back when it comes to discussing their children’s romantic relationships.

The Hell’s Kitchen star told Kelly Clarkson in January 2022 that he wants his and wife Tana Ramsay’s daughters, Megan, Jack, Tilly, and Oscar, to be “looked after and for them to look after each other.”

When Megan recently reconciled with her ex-boyfriend, the chef admitted that his daughter’s dating makes him “anxious.” As a result, he “did something really bad.”

“You want a man to date your daughter, and he was just a little bit pathetic,” the Scotland native said, adding that while the man was “OK to begin with.”

… [He was] a little drenched.”

“I’m going to kill that little [bleep],” Gordon said in response to Clarkson’s joke that Byron was “peeing his pants somewhere.”

“She gave me it and said, ‘Dad, don’t do anything,’ and I said, ‘No, just give me,'” the Kitchen Nightmares alum explained.

I needed his phone number in case something went wrong, so I waited to see when they were having dinner together and FaceTimed him.

Byron, this is me,’ I said.

You little [bleep], not your future father-in-law.”

“I was just in the middle of having a proper chat,” Megan joked when she hung up on Ramsay, which the reality star found “so rude.”

Candace Cameron Bure, for one, is more accepting of her children’s dating lives — but she does have one rule for daughter Natasha and sons Lev and Maksim, as seen on Fuller House.

In June 2021, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star exclusively told Us Weekly, “When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others]to love Jesus the way I love Jesus.”

“That’s all I’m looking for.”

Is that a little too much to ask?

It’s not excessive.”

“If you know they’re from a good family and you know they might get along, we’ll do [that]for sure,” the Los Angeles native told Us.

Continue reading to learn more about what other famous parents have said about their kids.

