The most iconic festive film characters, according to the British public – but did your favorite make the cut?

The most iconic festive film characters, according to the British public – but did yours make the cut?

The cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol has been named the most iconic holiday film character.

Following the protagonist from Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella, Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister from Home Alone and Will Ferrell’s Buddy from Elf come in second and third, respectively.

Many famous actors have played the role, including Michael Caine in The Muppet Christmas Carol.

The Grinch from How the Grinch Stole Christmas came in fourth place in the poll of 2,000 film fans, while John McClane from the unconventional holiday film Die Hard rounded out the top five.

The best Christmas movie quote, according to those polled, is Zuzu Bailey’s delivery of “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” from It’s a Wonderful Life.

“Merry Christmas, you filthy animal,” from Home Alone 2, was a close second.

More than half of respondents (52%) believe classic Christmas films evoke feelings of nostalgia, while 64% say they bring back fond childhood memories.

“Christmas and brilliant films are one of the most iconic duos – and these famous characters and lines certainly get us in the mood for the big day,” said a spokesperson for Vue, which commissioned the study to mark the launch of its festive film programme.

“Each Christmas film has its own special way of uplifting our spirits at this time of year, and those little lines and scenes that fill us with festive cheer are often what makes them hold a special place in our hearts.”

“That’s why, at Vue, we’re ecstatic to be able to share those magical Christmas moments with moviegoers as we watch some of our favorite films on the big screen the way they were meant to be seen.”

Vue has created a puzzle to challenge film fans to spot some familiar festive faces in a crowded cinema to commemorate some of the nation’s favorite Christmas film icons.

It comes after 61% of those polled said they would watch more movies during the holidays than usual, with more than half (56%) saying they would watch with their partners.

Four out of ten parents watch these films with their children, and nearly one in five watch with their siblings.

Every year, more than one-fourth of the population (28%) will watch a few holiday favorites.

However, 29% begin watching holiday favorites in early December, while a fifth wait until the week before Christmas.

Almost six out of ten people believe that watching Christmas movies is one…

