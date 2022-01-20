The Most Important Episode of Season 2 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is Episode 8.

Season 2’s Most Important Episode Is ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost has been chock-full of jaw-dropping moments.

Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) street life has spilled over into his college life.

His boss, Monet Tejada (Mary J Blige), has effectively iced him out of the business after he was accused of murdering professor Jabari Reynolds (Justin McManus).

The most important episode of the season, however, will be episode 8.

Mary J Blige Reveals Why Monet Tejada Is So Heartless In 'Power Book II: Ghost'

As we approach the season 2 finale, Power Book II: Ghost still has a lot of loose ends to tie up.

Tariq is about to stand trial for the assassinations of Jabari and NYPD Officer Ramirez.

Not only does the fate of the college student’s younger sister, Yasmine, hang in the balance.

In the meantime, Monet’s life is falling apart.

Monet’s entire world is hanging in the balance with her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) out of prison and her lover Mecca (Daniel Sunjata) determined to be a part of their secret son Zeke’s (Daniel Bellomy) life.

The eighth episode, titled “Drug Related,” is set to bring the season to a close.

“Davis advises Tariq on the best way to protect himself against Jenny, and Saxe questions what lines Davis crossed in the process,” according to the episode’s official description.

Carrie is aware that her own actions have put her students in danger.”

Season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ will feature a major tie-in to ‘Empire,’ according to the show’s creators.

The eighth episode of every season is explosive, as fans of the Power Universe know from the original series to Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

According to Courtney Kemp, the most important episode of this season is “Drug Related.”

In a recent Instagram Live, she revealed that “a lot of Zeke’s backstory is going to come out in episode 8.”

“Yall are in for a real treat next week, and you’re going to get a lot of answers to a lot of the questions you’ve been asking, specifically ones about the Tejada family timeline, what Monet did and when she did it.”

You'll receive a lot of responses…

