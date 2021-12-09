The Most Important Takeaways from Travis Scott’s First Interview Following the Astroworld Disaster

Travis Scott sat down with Charlamagne tha God one month after the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival to talk about it.

5 night, resulting in the deaths of ten people.

Travis Scott promises that a tragedy like the one that occurred at his Astroworld Festival concert will “never” happen again.

In his first interview since November, he discussed his plans for the future.

The rapper sat down with Charlamagne tha God to discuss the events that occurred during and after the Houston show, which resulted in the deaths of ten people.

The crowd “began to compress towards the front of the stage,” authorities said at the time of the tragedy, causing panic and injuries. “People began to fall out, become unconscious,” authorities said, “and it created additional panic.”

During his interview with Charlamagne, which was released on YouTube in December, he said:

When asked when he found out things at the concert “got as bad as they did,” Travis, who is facing several lawsuits as a result of the tragedy, said, “It wasn’t until minutes before the press conference that I found out exactly what happened.”

You’re just kind of hearing things even after the show is over.

I didn’t find out the specifics until a few minutes before the press conference.”

“Even at that moment, you’re like, what?” he continued.

“You just went through something, and now you’re like, ‘Wait, what?'”

“Nah,” Travis assured Charlamagne when asked if he was aware that people had died.

Until just a few moments before [the press conference].

People pass out and things happen at concerts, for example.

But something along those lines…it’s just…”

More revelations from Travis’ interview can be found below.

When asked if he could hear screams for help from the audience, Travis replied, “Nah man, it’s so crazy because I’m that artist too.”

You want to stop the show whenever you hear something like that because you want to make sure the fans get the attention they deserve.

I took advantage of any opportunity to see something similar.

I came to a halt a couple of times to make sure everyone was okay, but I mostly rely on the fans’ collective energy as a call to action.

I just didn’t hear that; I’ve got music, I’ve got my in-ears; I just didn’t hear that.”

Is He Regretting His Initial Apology Video?

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

The Biggest Revelations From Travis Scott’s First Interview After Astroworld Tragedy