The Most Important Thing Rick Ross Learned While Washing Cars: ‘Life is a Competitive Sport.’

For over a decade, Rick Ross has been a tireless rapper.

The Miami-bred MC has expanded his empire far beyond the realm of music to become a multi-billionaire.

Even now, with several businesses under his belt, Ross remembers the lessons he learned as a teenager working odd jobs.

Ross recalls washing cars for neighbors in his Miami neighborhood as a child.

At the Revolt summit in December 2021, he discussed the experience, claiming that he went above and beyond to make customers happy.

“Well, I always go back to the car wash,” he said of his first [hustle].

“When I was 13, I got (dollar)30 a day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. That’s when the big homies who brought their cars in taught me to go above and beyond.”

He made a living washing and detailing people’s cars while they ran errands.

As a result, he was given a nickname.

“While you’re at the flea market, I’ll wash your car.”

Whatever it was they were doing, they went by Bally’s or Clarks.

S***, I’ll fill up your gas tank, organize your cassette player, anything.

“You’re in trouble.”

He smiled as he said, “They used to call me Heavy Silicone.”

Washing cars taught Ross some valuable lessons that he still uses today.

In an appearance on The Real, he reflected on what he had learned.

He admitted candidly at the time, “I discovered life is a competitive sport.”

“You have to find a way to enjoy it,” she says, “but it is a competitive sport.”

“I used to wait behind the car wash for the hustlers to arrive with their music blasting,” he continued.

“I told them that for an extra five dollars, I’ll put gas in your car, organize your cassette deck, whatever you need.”

Rozay was hoping for a tip.”

His most important piece of advice to others looking to make money is to remember that there is always more money to be made.

He insisted, “You’ve got to make the most of your time.”

“Increase your output by a factor of ten.

“Multiplying your output is what it takes to be a boss.”

Rick Ross made a name for himself in the music industry during the 2000s and continued to work hard well into the 2010s.

Maybach Music was founded by him in 2009.

