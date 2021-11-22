The Most Inspiring Quotes from Halle Berry on Life, Family, and Her Exceptional Career

The Most Inspiring Quotes from Halle Berry on Life, Family, and Her Promising Career

On and offscreen, she’s a superhero!

In 2002, Halle Berry became the first African-American woman to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

And, for her groundbreaking and long-running career, the X-Men superstar will be honored with the People’s Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Year after year, the Swordfish actress and mother of two brought iconic characters to life on screen, imbuing her powerful performances with empathy and dimension.

Fans of the woman behind the Catwoman mask have been equally captivated by her real-life journey from juggling work and motherhood to remaining true to herself in a tough-as-nails industry.

From her thoughts on her style evolution and career to love, family, parenting, and beyond, Berry has proven herself to be wise beyond her years. Click through the photo gallery below for inspiring life lessons and motivational quotes spoken by the 2021 People’s Icon herself.

On Tuesday, December 12, watch Halle accept the People’s Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

“When I was younger, I had a hard time finding women who resembled me.

“I can’t say there were many women of color around me,” Halle said in an interview with Marie Claire.

“Of course, there was my mother.”

She, on the other hand, was a blonde with blue eyes.

I struggled to find images of women who looked like me while looking up to her.

So Dorothy Dandridge, Diahann Carroll, and Diana Ross would be my choices.

In my mind, they were beauty icons.”

“Being regarded as a beautiful woman has not spared me anything in life.”

There will be no heartbreak or difficulty.

It’s been a challenge to love.

“Beauty is essentially meaningless and always transitory,” Halle said at a press conference in London in 2004.

“At 46, or 41 when I had her [daughter Nahla], I’m a much better mother than I was at 21 or 25.”

Halle said on Wendy Williams, “I was just a little baby, just trying to figure it out, trying to figure out who I was.”

“For me, motherhood is discovering strengths I didn’t know I had and confronting fears I didn’t know I had,” the Catwoman actress wrote on Twitter.

“In my high school prom-queen election, I was accused of stuffing the ballot box because they couldn’t believe the only black…

