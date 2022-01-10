The Most Memorable—and Funny—Roles of Bob Saget

The Most Memorable—and Hilarious—Roles of Bob Saget

At the age of 65, Bob Saget passed away.

Take a look back at some of his most memorable roles from shows like Full House, Raising Dad, and more.

Bob Saget’s life and legacy are being remembered in Hollywood.

The actor and comedian was discovered dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes in Florida on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

He’d been 65 for a long time.

Deputies were dispatched to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes for a “man down call” shortly after 4:00 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that when they arrived, they discovered a man in a hotel room who was unresponsive.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said, “The man was identified as Robert Saget and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

“In this case, investigators discovered no evidence of foul play or drug use.”

Saget’s cause of death is unknown, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

On January 1, Saget gave a concert at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

As part of his standup tour, he performed on August 8th.

Before his death in January, he wrote on Instagram, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.”

“Wonderful crowd.”

There is a lot of optimism.

It happened last night in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live as well.

Audiences that were both appreciative and entertaining.

Thank you again to @comediantimwilkins for kicking things off.

I had no idea I was performing a two-hour set tonight.

I’ve returned to comedy, just as I was when I was 26.

I guess I’m discovering my new voice and savoring every second of it.”

“A’ight, Jan, see you in two weeks,” he concluded.

He continued, “28 and 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung.”

“And keep an eye on BobSaget.com for my 2022 dates – – I’ll be everywhere until I get that special shot.”

Then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m addicted to this nonsense.

“Goodbye,” I said.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters, Lara, Aubrey, and Jennifer Saget, whom he welcomed with his ex Sherri Kramer.

“We are heartbroken to report that our beloved Bob passed away today,” his family said in a statement to NBC.

