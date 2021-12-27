The Most Memorable Bachelor Nation 2021 Moments: From Chris Harrison’s Fire to Michelle Young’s Historic Final 4

The Most Important Bachelor Nation 2021 Moments: From Chris Harrison’s Firing to Michelle Young’s Historic Final Four

Bachelor Nation had its ups and downs this year, as it always does, but after a rocky start to 2021, the franchise ended on a high note.

The first season with a Black Bachelor, Matt James, premiered in January.

However, after a few weeks into the season, longtime host Chris Harrison was chastised for defending front-runner Rachael Kirkconnell.

When Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette, interviewed Chris about photos of the season 25 contestant at an Old South-themed party on a plantation while she was in college in 2018, the Georgia native had yet to speak out.

“A little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion is something we all need.”

“Because I’ve seen some stuff online — this judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just ripping this girl’s life apart and diving into, like, her parents’ voting record,” he explained at the time.

“I haven’t heard Rachael say anything about it yet.”

Who am I to say anything until I actually hear this woman speak? Who are Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison and whatever woke cop out there, who are you [to tell her she should speak out]? I’ve heard a lot of, ‘I think she should,’ ‘I think he should.’ Who the hell are you? Who are you to demand that?”

It didn’t take long for the Extra interview’s backlash to make headlines, with Chris issuing an apology via Instagram.

After Emmanuel Acho stepped in to host After the Final Rose, he apologized again on Good Morning America, telling viewers that he intended to do the work necessary to return to his role as host.

In June, Chris left the network after reaching an agreement with them.

Fast forward to Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette (scroll down for a breakdown of the messy splits, new couples, and more), and the franchise was celebrating the first-ever final four comprised entirely of people of color.

“I’m honored to be a part of this occasion and to be able to stand alongside three men I respect.”

Spoiler alert: these guys are even more sincere than they appear to be.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Biggest Bachelor Nation 2021 Moments: From Chris Harrison’s Firing to Michelle Young’s Historic Final 4