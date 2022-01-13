The Most Memorable Moments in Liam Hemsworth’s Career

The Most Memorable Liam Hemsworth Moments

Thanks to a winning combination of talent and good looks, Liam Hemsworth has gone from aspiring actor to one of the world’s most bankable movie stars in just three decades.

In 2019, his Isn’t It Romantic co-star Rebel Wilson told Ellen DeGeneres, “Normally, people that are so hot like that aren’t that funny.”

“It turns out he’s a legend and the funniest guy in the world.”

The Hunger Games star, who split from wife Miley Cyrus in August 2019 after dating on and off for a decade, has continued to dazzle fans on and off screen, starring in romcoms, love stories, action films, and everything in between.

When he’s not working or working out, he spends time with his family, volunteers for various charities, and hangs out with his pets, all of which is captured on Instagram.

Fans can’t get enough of Hemsworth, whether he’s flaunting his killer body in a movie role or displaying his abs during a surf session. Fortunately, he’s not shy about flaunting it all.

His millions of followers eat up pictures of the youngest of the three Hemsworth brothers hitting the pool, working out, or just hanging out without a shirt on social media.

He’s also frequently seen soaking up the rays at the beach — after all, he’s Australian!

Hemsworth isn’t Thor, but he’s built like the Marvel superhero.

That is something that the Neighbors alum works hard to achieve.

In an interview with AskMen in 2018, he revealed that he became vegan in 2015 after contracting the flu on the Hunger Games press tour and costar Woody Harrelson advising him to eat more plants.

He said, “He has more energy than anyone I’ve ever met.”

In a 2020 interview with Men’s Health, the actor said he also tries to get outside and stay active.

“Tabata is one of my favorite workouts.

“High-intensity workouts with a variety of exercises such as burpees, bodyweight squats, pull-ups, push-ups, and dips,” he explained.

His efforts are paying off, and his fans are reaping the rewards.

Scroll down to see the actor’s most sultry moments throughout his career.

Liam Hemsworth has come a long way in only three decades.

