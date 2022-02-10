The Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time

Super Bowl Halftime Shows That Will Live In Infamy

As Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, and others prepare to perform at Super Bowl LVI, it’s time to look back at previous halftime shows.

Following The Weeknd’s one-man halftime show in 2021, the hip-hop stars will perform a star-studded lineup of nostalgic classics and new hits in an unprecedented performance.

The Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show is currently the most-watched live television performance in America, but it wasn’t always so popular.

For the first 24 years, the halftime show at the Super Bowl consisted primarily of marching bands and flag-spinning tributes.

When rival networks began counter-programming in the early 1990s, the show’s producers began booking big-name acts like New Kids on the Block and Gloria Estefan, but the show would never be the same after Michael Jackson rocked the Super Bowl XXVII crowd in 1993.

There are almost too many iconic moments to list, from Beyonce to Prince to Michael and Janet Jackson.

We gave it our all, though!

Scroll down to see some of the most memorable performances, and be sure to tune in on Sunday, Feb.

13 to see where this year’s show is ranked!

Queen Bey had the Super Bowl stage to herself in 2013 (except when she brought back Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a truly epic Destiny’s Child reunion) and delivered a breathtaking medley of her biggest hits, from “Love on Top” to “Halo,” complete with flawless choreography.

It’s never been proven that she was the cause of the Superdome’s third-quarter blackout that occurred shortly after she finished her performance, but come on.

Prince’s rain-soaked seduction was the pinnacle of the form, if Michael Jackson’s 1993 show-stopper was the invention of the modern Super Bowl halftime show.

Since the moment he got the Miami crowd on their feet in the middle of a downpour, the format has included a mix of sensuality and pure spectacle.

As the first two Latinas to headline the blockbuster concert, the pop queens delivered a show-stopping performance that included many of their chart-topping hits, including Hustlers.

