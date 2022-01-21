The Most Perplexing Family Tree from ‘Outlander’

The Most Perplexing Family Tree in “Outlander”

Outlander is a multi-episode time-traveling drama with dozens of characters from various eras.

Which can make Diana Gabaldon’s family tree quite complicated.

For fans, the relationship between Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) and Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) is one of the most perplexing.

Is it possible that they are connected?

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) are the central couple in the Outlander story, as fans know.

Jamie is an 18th century Highlander who fell in love with Claire, a World War II nurse, after she traveled back in time via the Craigh na Dun stones.

When looking at the Outlander family tree, keep in mind that Jamie Fraser is Dougal MacKenzie’s (Graham McTavish) nephew.

Another interesting fact is that Dougal and Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) had a son named William Buccleigh MacKenzie.

Claire becomes pregnant for the second time before the Battle of Culloden, after losing her and Jamie’s first child, Faith, during childbirth.

Jamie, however, believed he would die on the battlefield and sent Claire back through the stones to the twentieth century to protect his wife and daughter.

Claire raised Brianna with her first husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) when she returned to her own time.

Brianna didn’t find out about her biological father until after Frank passed away.

That’s when she and her mother went to Scotland to learn more about Jamie.

Brianna and Claire return to Inverness in the season 2 finale to pay their respects and mourn Reverend Wakefield’s death.

Brianna meets Reverend Wakefield’s adopted nephew, Roger, while she is there.

Roger’s mother was Reverend Wakefield’s niece.

She died during the Blitz in London, but Roger’s time-traveling father saved his life.

Roger, however, is revealed to be a MacKenzie rather than a Wakefield in the end.

Claire discovers that Roger is Geillis and Dougal’s son William’s ancestor during her research.

When Claire was accused of being a witch, he was adopted by a Cranesmuir family who had lost their baby to “the changeling.”

Claire spent 20 years in the twentieth century before returning to the 18th century to find Jamie.

Brianna and Roger travel back in time to warn Claire after discovering Jamie and Claire’s obituary in an old newspaper due to a house fire…

