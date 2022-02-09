The most popular baby names in each region have been revealed, and one of them is popular in both the North and the South.

BEFORE deciding on a name for your new baby, do a quick rundown of people in your life to make sure you haven’t accidentally honored a second cousin twice removed or an old school pal.

But did you know that you can also find out what names are popular in your area?

The Top 100 baby names in the UK were revealed by the Office of National Statistics in October of last year.

They also launched a tool on their website that allows you to see how popular your chosen moniker is in your area.

It automatically compares the performance of the name you’re looking for to the most popular names in the UK, Oliver and Olivia, which also came out on top in 2019.

Even though Olivia came in first place overall, it was not the favorite in every region.

The North West has the highest concentration of baby girls named Olivia, according to My Nametags.

However, the name Amelia, which came in second place in 2020, was found to be more popular in both the North and the South.

In the North Yorkshire district of Richmondshire, five out of 202 babies (2.5%) were named Amelia, according to the ONS tool.

It was also popular in Winchester, where 2.3 percent of babies were given the name Amelia, compared to 1.8 percent who were given the name Olivia.

In both London and the West Midlands, Amelia knocked Olivia off the top spot.

In the northern districts of Craven and South Lakeland, as well as North Devon, the name Arthur was preferred over Oliver for boys.

NAME OF THE GIRL

NAME OF BOY

