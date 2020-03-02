The Most Shocking Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Did you feel a little weird this week? Don’t worry, it wasn’t just you, as Mercury was just super in retrograde.

The celebs feeling this astrological event that tends to cause (or allow) people to make crazy changes? Katy Perry and Ariel Winter, with the American Idol judge and the Modern Family star debuting dramatic new hairdos, while Stranger Things star Joe Keery made headlines again for another major hair change to his signature locks that was a blast from the past.

In non-follicle changes, Prince Harry made a bold declaration regarding his life post-exit from the Royal Fam, while The Bachelor managed to introduce something they’ve never done before in its almost 25-season run.

But the biggest transformation of all may just belong to Taylor Swift, who took on an entirely new persona for her latest music video, voice included, adopting the vocal cords of a very, very famous man.

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week…