The most shocking Coachella controversies, from Kendall Jenner’s “f**k you” rant to Justin Bieber’s expulsion

THE COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL has been running since 1999 and has seen a number of shocking controversies.

The first event was a two-day event in October 1999, and while there was no festival in 2000, it returned in 2001 and has steadily grown since then.

It has grown into a massive event that takes place over three consecutive weekends in April, with the same line-up each weekend that caters to a wide range of musical tastes.

Not only has it provided a who’s who of the music industry, but it has also witnessed some outrageous behavior – here are a few of the most infamous.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber got himself into trouble during Drake’s set in 2015 when he allegedly tried to get into an area that was already full.

He is reported to have refused to leave, claiming Drake had invited him.

After that, a security guard is said to have grabbed him and put him in a chokehold, though Bieber’s rep claims he left on his own.

According to E! News, Bieber also “caused an enormous scene and threw a fit” when his pal Kendall Jenner was denied entry to a party because she was underage.

Madonna sat Drake in a chair and made out with him vigorously during a 2015 performance.

Fans assumed Drake was disgusted by the kiss right after, but the rapper quickly clarified the situation with an Instagram post.

“Don’t get me wrong: I got to make out with Madonna, and I’m going to be [100 emoji] for the rest of my life.”

“Thank you, @madonna,” says the narrator.

During Tyler the Creator’s set in 1015, he had a beef with a special VIP area that included Jenner in the audience.

“F**k y’all, y’all boring,” he said to the special section, adding, “but I f**k with everyone in the real crowd.”

You’re going to have a great time.”

“Kendall Jenner here thinking she’s cute and s**t,” he said, directing his attention to Jenner.

I’m over to your right, Kendall — f**k you.”

Jenner retaliated by slamming the door in his face.

Later, she defused the situation by posting a video of the incident to Twitter with the caption “love” and the crying-laughing emoji.

In 2012, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg brought out a hologram of Tupac Shakur for a version of Hail Mary and 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted, which was one of the most bizarre sights in the festival’s history.

“The audience had no idea what to do,” Billboard reported.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.