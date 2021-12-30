The most streamed artists and songs in 2021 are Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny.

The most streamed artists and songs in 2021 include Olivia Rodrigo and Bad Bunny.

From Lil Nas X’s Montero to Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, 2021 saw a slew of notable releases on Spotify.

From Olivia Rodrigo to Bad Bunny, here are some of the most-streamed artists.

This year has seen a slew of noteworthy releases from both new and returning artists.

Adele released her new album 30, and Ed Sheeran released his follow-up,.

According to Spotify, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is the most-streamed album of 2021.

Tracks like “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” were among them.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was the second most popular album, with hit songs “Levitating,” “Don’t Start Now,” and “Love Again,” and a Grammy Award for Lipa in the Pop Vocal Album category.

According to the BBC, “Ed Sheeran’s earworm ‘Bad Habits’ – specifically released to soundtrack a summer of lockdown easing – was Spotify’s third-biggest song of 2021.”

“However, it only ranked 53rd in Apple’s chart, indicating that the service’s target audience is primarily in the United States.”

Taylor Swift was the second most popular artist in 2021, with re-releases of fan favorites like “Red,” “All Too Well,” and “Wildest Dreams,” as well as the deluxe version of her 2020 album Evermore.

According to Spotify, the most popular artist in 2021 was a Puerto Rican rapper named Bad Bunny, who received 9.1 billion streams.

The musician will also perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

“I don’t [get]into it to be the most-streamed artist,” the 27-year-old told BBC after hearing the news.

“I just like doing my ‘work.'”

BTS, the K-pop group behind songs like “Permission to Dance” and “Butter,” as well as Certified Lover Boy artist Drake, were among those who received recognition for their impressive streaming numbers.

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Rodrigo were all nominated for Grammys in 2022, with Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, and Rodrigo receiving special mention.

Happier Than Ever earned Eilish nominations for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

In the categories of Best Music Video, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, songs released in conjunction with Sour received Grammy nominations.

Sour was also nominated for Record of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year.

During the… Rodrigo said, “There was this lack of pressure.”

