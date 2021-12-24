The Most Stylish Sweatshirt Ever Just Arrived at Nordstrom.

Remember when we were just young college students trying to get from one class to the next until it was time for the weekend? Despite the fact that we had a lot of homework to do, it felt like we didn’t have a care in the world — and it showed in our everyday outfits.

We’re not talking about our outfits for a night out; we’re talking about our everyday attire, which mainly consisted of leggings and sweatpants.

Most of us can no longer get away with wearing this look once we graduate and enter the workforce.

We wish we could, and luckily for us, Nordstrom just released this stylish sweatshirt that we might be able to wear on a regular basis — just like we did in college.

We understand that sweatshirts are typically worn after a workout.

But listen to us: this one can be styled for occasions other than after spin class.

The Zella Nola Wrap Sweatshirt transforms the traditional uniform sweatshirt into a stylish piece that can be worn for a variety of occasions.

This sweatshirt is designed to have an oversized, slouchy fit, which is very trendy for the fall season.

It’s also cut in a wrap-style that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before in terms of sweatshirts.

It has a wide open front with a single snap closure at the top of the collar.

This sweatshirt’s wide, oversized feel, combined with the fleece lining, gives it a blanket-like feel.

The sweatshirt’s collar adds a unique element to the design.

It’s wide and drapes over the shoulders, with a drawstring at the hem, and you can scrunch the collar as much or as little as you like.

The sleeves are a traditional long length with ribbed cuffs at the ends.

On either side, there are two open pockets for your convenience.

