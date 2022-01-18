The Most Surprising Thing About Clayton Echard’s Season Wasn’t Even in the ‘The Bachelor’ Trailer, According to Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer: Clayton Echard’s Season Wasn’t Even in the ‘Bachelor’ Trailer

Clayton Echard, according to Jesse Palmer, is only getting started after the bombshells dropped in the trailer for season 26 of The Bachelor.

“It’s something we don’t know about yet,” the 43-year-old Bachelor host exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18, when asked if the most shocking thing that happened during production has been teased to the audience.

The teaser revealed that the 28-year-old Missouri native falls in love with at least three women, telling two of them at a rose ceremony that he was “intimate” with both of them.

“We have very smart people on the show in terms of what they’re putting out and how they’re editing and putting everything together,” Palmer told Us. “But there are multiple moments that I think will be very, very eye-opening for our viewers at home.”

“I know we always say, ‘It’s the most dramatic season,’ but Clayton’s season is the most dramatic season ever, and that’s because there are so many firsts.”

As the host, there were times when I thought to myself, ‘Whoa, this didn’t happen on my season.’ I’m not sure where we’re going right now.’

Palmer was the Bachelor for the fifth season in 2004.

For the ABC show’s 2022 season, he replaced Chris Harrison.

Due to the NFL playoffs, there was no new episode of The Bachelor on Monday, January 17, but Clayton’s journey continues with him debating whether or not to remove Cassidy Timbrooks’ group date rose.

“It’s a cliffhanger right now.”

Sierra [Jackson] has just informed Clayton that Cassidy may have a ‘friend with benefits.’ Of course, Clayton has already formed a strong bond with Cassidy.

“At the end of that last episode, he asks me, ‘Has anyone ever given a rose back before?'” Palmer recalled.

“One thing fans should know about Clayton’s season in general is that there are no rules on The Bachelor, and Clayton is willing to go to any length to find his person.”

He’ll take chances and risks.”

The former is the case.

