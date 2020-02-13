The Most Viral Oscars Moments Rounded Up: Photobombs, Hilarious Memes and All Things Timothée Chalamet

It’s the most talked about night in show business!

All eyes were on the 2020 Oscars, which means we noticed every reaction face, red carpet showstopper or behind-the-scenes moment that immediately became a part of Internet history.

There was the hilarious pre-show coverage moment when we saw a gigantic Oscars statue get quickly carried out of the rain, inspiring plenty of hilarious tweets about which stars they think should run off with a trophy if they don’t win one.

We also saw on the E! red carpet cute celebrity interactions, like Timothée Chalametphoto-bombing Margot Robbie in front of the step-and-repeat.

Plus, there were plenty of fashion moments that trended on social for reasons beyond just being a stunning outfit.

Natalie Portman‘s cape was all the buzz when she showed off all the snubbed female director’s names embroidered into her cape. We also saw America Ferrerain a stunning gown and headband that paid homage to her Lenca ancestors.

It’s going to be a huge night of unforgettable moments, so be sure to tune in if you aren’t already.

Check out what viral moments have already happened below!