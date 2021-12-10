The mother of 21 gives an amazing tour of their massive home, which includes a library and a bathroom for each child.

Jared and Shelly Wallace, the parents of 21 children, have shown off their massive home, which has plenty of room for their large family.

Despite the fact that a large family like the Wallaces’ would struggle to find enough room for everyone, the popular YouTubers known as “Crazy Middles” have a massive home.

The Crazy Middles open the door of their home to reveal two entrances, one of which leads into two enormous dining rooms, each with long tables, while giving viewers a tour on YouTube.

“This is the black table room,” daughter Kylie said of the second living room.

Our family is too big for a regular dining room table.

Our table can almost, but not quite, fit everyone, but this back table is a huge help.”

“This is where we film most of our vlogs,” she said, pointing to the large lining room with two lounge couches, two chairs, and bean bags.

There are 21 children in the family, 19 of whom are adopted.

However, not all of the children currently reside in the sprawling mansion.

Shelly’s biological daughter Kylie, 27, is married to Marc and no longer lives with the family.

Landon, Jared and Shelly’s 13-year-old son, is the couple’s only biological child.

“This is where the magic happens,” Kylie says of the big white kitchen.

The kitchen, according to Jared, has recently been completely redone.

“I wish we had some original room photos.”

He stated, “There is still a lot for us to do in here.”

Jared, Shelly, and Kylie also show off a variety of bedrooms and bathrooms, including one dedicated to the younger kids.

“We refer to this as the little kid’s bathroom because the toilet is so small.”

“It’s just small, and it’s only for small children,” Kylie explained.

A library and a large laundry room are available to the family.

“This is our laundry room; it’s quite large because we do laundry all the time.”

“We go through a lot of washers and dryers,” Kylie explained.

“I’ve had these fixed multiple times,” Jared said.

