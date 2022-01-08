The mother of ten shows off her exhausting evening routine, which lasts until midnight – but trolls say her children should pitch in.

A mother of ten has shared her evening routine with her large family, and it appears to be exhausting.

Alicia Dougherty, who runs the Dougherty Dozen page, stays up until the wee hours of the morning packing her children’s lunches, backpacks, and toothbrushes.

She shared a video of her “evening routine after my kids go to bed” on TikTok under the handle @doughertydozen.

“I unpack all of their lunchboxes and put their ice packs bag in the freezer,” Alicia explained. “I wash the dishes, clean up the mess they made all over my bathroom from showers, and hang up their towels.”

But the good times aren’t over yet.

She then has to lay out outfits for her children to save time in the morning, as well as toothpaste on all ten of her children’s toothbrushes.

“I pack their school snacks and put them in their backpacks with water for the next day,” Alicia continued.

“Then I go through all of their coats and take out their wet mittens and make sure they have a nice dry pair in their backpack,” she says.

After preparing the bags, it’s time for Alicia to get to work on the housework.

“Then I vacuum and make sure all the kids’ iPads are charged for the next day,” she explained.

Her evening routine takes so long that she usually doesn’t get to bed until after midnight, and if she has time left over, she’ll do a quick scroll through social media.

Her video has received over 5.6 million views, and many people were taken aback by her hectic evenings.

“I……I’m not sure where to begin here,” one said.

The bottom line is that the majority of these children are capable of performing ALL of these tasks.

“This is a dream come true.”

“Oh Momma,” said another.

Those ten children could be the future husband or wife of someone.

Don’t do anything for them.”

“Not everyone telling her what to do, maybe this stuff makes her feel good,” one defended her.

Do you, momma?

“I wish I could have a mother like you.”

“You’re truly amazing,” another wrote.

Alicia and her husband Josh, from Pittsford, New York, have adopted six children in addition to having four biological children.

She showed how all 12 of them fit into their 3500 square foot home, which has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, in a house tour on her @doughertydozen account.

Despite the chaos of having so many children under one roof, the parents refuse to allow their children to assist with household chores.

Instead, she wants them to “have fun and be kids”; after all, “acts of service is my…

