The mother of three has been chastised for her hard-boiled egg hack, and everyone agrees.

The mother of three has been slammed for her hard-boiled egg hack, and everyone is saying the same thing.

Strangers slammed a MOM for the way she cooked hard-boiled eggs she was sharing.

Her video received a lot of likes, but also a lot of negative feedback.

A Florida mom who frequently shares cooking tips and tricks posted a video in which she made hard-boiled eggs in an air fryer.

In a video, she told her followers that they had been making them incorrectly and that they needed to replace the pot with an air fryer.

She put them in cold water and peeled them with a spoon after they were cooked in the air fryer.

Despite the fact that it was a clever hack, many people expressed their displeasure in the comments section.

Actually, those weren’t hard-boiled eggs.

“It takes less time to boil them,” one person wrote.

“They’re called hard BOILED for a reason,” said a second.

“So now you want us to call them hard air eggs,” a third claimed.

“I tried this today, and hubby and I didn’t like it,” a fourth said.

“The air fryer burnt them a little and left some brown spots on them.”

We’ve been poaching eggs incorrectly, according to a chef.

Many of us will poach our eggs in a pan of boiling water, but others will use fancy egg poaching cups and other methods to achieve the perfect egg.

And how long should a runny egg be cooked?

Who knows if it’s four minutes, five minutes, or six minutes?!

Fear not, if you’re having trouble getting the perfect poached egg every time.

Three London foodies took to TikTok to share their simple method for poaching eggs, and it couldn’t be more straightforward.

Rather than using fancy tools or tricks, this clever hack will ensure perfect eggs in just 40 seconds.

On their TikTok account, ‘caughtsnackin,’ the foodies revealed their simple hack.

“Get some hot water, vinegar, crack the egg, and dash it in the microwave,” the foodies advised.

“You know how basic we are, but this poached egg hack is driving us insane.”

In a mug, combine 250ml boiling water, 1 tsp vinegar, and a cracked egg.

Then you microwave it for 40 seconds on high.

And that’s all there is to it.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.comTheSunUS

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.