The moving story of Jordi Pérez, the bullfighter raised among nuns

«I cry because I want to be a bullfighter». Thus was born a movie story, that of the new Child of the Nuns. Jordi Pérez arrived with eleven years at the Home of the Homeless in Valencia and between habits and with his tutor, his current swordsman, his hobby was born. The nuns tried to curb their bullfighting vocation. There was no way: they signed him up for rugby, but the day before he enrolled he broke into tears at the hospital where his father was admitted. “Do not suffer, he will recover,” said Mother Elisa. “That I don’t cry for that, I cry because I want to be a bullfighter,” repeated Carlet’s boy.

A short time later, Jordi appeared in the ring of Valencia at the hand of a nun, before the surprise of the teachers, like Juan Carlos Vera, nephew of the protagonist of that film shot in 1958 in which a baby was abandoned in a convent. «We looked for information, I called the School and introduced myself to an educator. They told me that nothing bad was going to learn, that I would have a discipline and a good education, ”explains Mother Elisa, who as a child” sneaked “into the square of her native Ronda to see Antonio Ordóñez’s work. And he launches his dream: «See Jordi fight in Goyesca. It’s a pass as a boy. Although he arrived small, from an unstructured family with many shortcomings, he wanted to move on. With that he was halfway advanced.

Three times they had torn his heart. Three times he lost his parents. The first, when he was handed over to some nuns; the second, at the funeral of the father; the third, the one that torments him most, with the death of his mother. “How can it be that he is gone, if he was among us yesterday?” That question, still unanswered, lengthens its dawn like the shadows of the cypress since September 27. A day earlier, Jordi Pérez Presencia had debuted with picadores in Algemesí. And on the line was Natalia, the woman who bore him on March 24, surrounded by the other mothers of the Child of the Nuns, her baptism on the posters.

Jordi will turn twenty this spring, the season that cradled him since his “Sister” – so he calls Mother Elisa, director of the Valencian Congregation of the Forsaken – received him in front of the church of San José de la Montaña. «I remember that when we arrived my brother, who was eight years old, and I, with eleven,“ Sister ”said to my parents:“ Do not worry, that your children will be very well, march calmly. Nothing bad here will learn. ”

Neruda would have written the saddest verses and Benedetti’s absence would have been more absence. «I was very small, I lived in my village with my family, and I was not aware that I could come here. I thought there was no problem with my brother and me … ». His appearance is that of a happy boy, but on the agenda there are still wounds of war: «In the Home my life has been beautiful and very happy, like the illusion of the letter to the Kings, but also difficult, because Leaving home so small and not seeing my parents all week was very hard. Jordi swallows saliva. His eyes get cloudy. «I have had parents, I have loved them very much, and they have also loved us very much». There is no resentment in his eyes. Not in his words. He has been educated in the religion of forgiveness, in giving thanks. He is touched by the purity of his verb, the kindness of those who have suffered so much: «I do not recriminate anything; On the contrary, I thank my parents for everything they have done for me. They had some shortcomings and have reached as far as they could. The tears appear. The brave also cry. Even that rebel who in his first pranks put chickens in the closet of a bullfighter deputy: “What a formation!”

Rescued from marginalization, room number 4, on the top floor of the Congregation, was the refuge of the boy with Beatle hair. Under the mantle of the nuns, her sister Maria, an exemplary student who has changed a future in Medicine by a degree of Social Integration, has also been raised: “It is my way of giving back to mothers everything they have done for us” .

It is time to leave the school and in the courtyard of the Order a transfer of children and educators is formed. Under a tile of the Virgin of the Forsaken, the mothers Elisa and Francisca bless the natives and the bullfighter’s salon training raised between habits. “You have to get close!” The director says. Isn’t it scary? «Now a little. But I love to see their tasks and how they enjoy. And I tell him that he has to get close and surrender ». “It squeezes me more than a proxy,” replies the novillero.

El Niño de las Monjas premieres the F

there on March 12. His “Sister” will not lose detail: “I always go bullfighting and other mothers will accompany me.” He tells that the public “is shocked at the beginning” to see religious in the laying. As his schoolmates are also perplexed: «I do a medium degree of mechanization. Before I did one of gardening ». Good student? “I’m a mess. As a child I had no habit of sitting down to study, it costs me, I get bored and I descend. I only like the bull, that led to it. And it refers to the anti current: «There is much ignorance. I have friends who, when they have gone to the square, have freaked out and want to repeat. He knew a little badly when I killed the steer, but I explained that it was the last coin, where everything ends: either the death of the bull or that of the bullfighter. And they understood. It is life itself. I know I can lose her.

Raised between rosaries and prayers, he is a young believer, although he goes to mass little. There is no bullfighter on the ladder clothed by more angels of the faith: «My mother is gone, but I have many who pray for me. They give me security and confidence ». Jordi has already become independent when he is of legal age: «Everything changes, it is more serious, as when debuting with horses. Now I have to do the food, the laundry, the things of the house ». But rare is the day that does not visit the nuns. In the Congregation Mothers of Homeless and San José de la Montaña, he continues to train and there he finds his real home, where his hobby was born with his tutor, Fran. “One summer afternoon, he put a run on TV and I told him that I wanted to do that.” Jordi did not differentiate then a cape from a crutch.

Fran knows that being a figure is almost a miracle. That sepia movie yesterday has changed: before you wanted to be a bullfighter to get rich and now it seems that you have to be rich to be a bullfighter. “Not even the expenses are covered with what they pay, but there are many people who contribute their grain of sand,” says Mother Elisa, who has patched Jordi’s first dress dozens of times. “He was from El Fandi,” he says. A faded blue and gold after so many somersaults of the Child of the Nuns in his evenings without horses. “He has many darning and patches,” he says as he sews a broken satchel in the machine and stitches with a needle and thread a gold from the jacket. «Here we take advantage of the stockings, correcting them until they can’t stand any more». Love is also that, that of this mother who reveals herself so that Jordi comes impeccably to the paseíllo. “I have a lot of people who care about me,” continues the novillero. Luis Blázquez, banderillero de Manzanares, gives me things about the teacher, capes and crutches. And that is blessed glory. His other mirror is Talavante. While we are talking, solidarity calls: “Rafaelillo is going to send you a cape and a crutch,” says the swordsman.

The prayers of the nuns bear fruit, generosity is spread in a Congregation in which there are hardly any whims. «I settle for little, I am not expensive. Now I have an orphan help ». El Niño de las Monjas does not aim for cars or farmhouses. «With my first money I will buy a dress and bullfighting gear and, if the mothers need it, I will give it to them. To them I owe everything ».

The image of their parents returns to memory. We all shut up, he speaks. «I lost my father a couple of days before I turned eighteen. He was tough, but he was older and sick. The big stick was the loss of my mother ». A bitter cry breaks the silence and peace of the little room in the Home. Too Calvary for such a young age. That brutal accident on the AP-7 still rumbles. «I didn’t believe it. It is a date recorded on fire. How can it be if yesterday he was among us? I still wonder. I neither understood nor understood … ». It was the third time his heart was torn. “Can I tell you something I haven’t told anyone?” Go ahead: “It is so strange to me that my mother is not there, that I think she is gone and that one day she will return, that she has not died.” He sticks his hands in his face, closes his eyes. Reflect with your loneliness: look for a last hug with Natalia, an answer to unanswered questions. «I only ask ten more minutes with my mother. It’s not that much, isn’t it? For her and her father it will be the toast in Fallas: «It’s hard, but they deserve it. They will be together in heaven and I want them to be proud of me ». Between pain and glory, the echo of hope calls: «Life gave me another chance. I have many more mothers ». He is the Child of the Nuns. And his “Sister” reminds the moment of truth to a bullfighter who does not mind dying for what is worth living: “You have to get close!” .