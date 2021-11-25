The Multiversal Villains of Spider-Man Return on a New No Way Home Poster

The Multiversal Villains of Spider-Man Return in a New No Way Home Poster

These ghosts of Spider-Man franchises past pose a threat to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the botched spell unwittingly unleashes the Multiverse and sinister supervillains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of their home worlds.

The Multiversal visitors Strange claims are enemies doomed to die fighting Spider-Man are the focus of a new reality-bending poster released by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church, Spider-Man 3), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) are the almost Sinister Six.

Before tickets go on sale this Spider-Monday and before Spider-Man: No Way Home opens exclusively in theaters on December 17, check out the new poster below.

When it came to bringing back the five villains who crossed universes — and franchises — co-producers Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios consulted Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi (who will join the MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022) and two-time Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, according to rumors.

“These [villain actors]were [so]excited to be coming back and bringing these roles back to life that they came to set a week before they started shooting to just see what it was like,” Holland said of his returning co-stars during a theatrical event earlier in November when premiering the new No Way Home trailer.

“To get to know [director]Jon [Watts], to get to know myself, to hang out on set, and to have a good time.”

[Dafoe] was wonderful, truly wonderful.

It was a real pleasure to work with him.”

Our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being Spider-Man now that his identity has been revealed.

