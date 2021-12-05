“The Multiverse has Officially Opened,” says Jared Leto, star of Morbius, hinting at villain crossovers.

“The Multiverse has Officially Opened,” says Morbius star Jared Leto, hinting at villain crossovers.

If Jared Leto has the inside scoop, the Sinister Six are almost certainly on their way.

Those in attendance at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday night received a variety of goodies from Sony, including a new Morbius clip and the first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Leto himself was in attendance via a pre-recorded video in which he teased the multiverse Marvel Studios and Sony are creating, even dropping some verbiage that could potentially tease the impending arrival of the infamous Spider-Man group.

“If you’ve seen the most recent Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you already know the multiverse has officially opened,” Leto said in his video address.

“Villains have a plethora of opportunities to get together and possibly foster their more nefarious intentions.”

Sony has long wanted to make a Sinister Six spin-off, and the characters were even established in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Drew Goddard was even considered for the director’s chair at one point.

Sanford Panitch, the CEO of Sony Pictures, confirmed earlier this year that the studio has plans to continue crossing over between franchises, plans that could become clearer once No Way Home hits theaters.

The executive previously told Variety, “There is actually a plan.”

“I think people are starting to see where we’re going, and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

To date, the only link between Marvel Studios’ MCU and Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters is a scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s mid-credits scene, in which the titular symbiote appears to be teleported to the MCU.

No Way Home already stars Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, Rhys Ifans as Lizard, and Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin.

With only five characters remaining, Leto’s anti-hero could take the sixth spot.

Morbius is set to be released in theaters on January 28, 2022.

