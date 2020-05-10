The musician, on the street; the public, at home

The musician, playing in the street and seconded, as always, by the troupe which makes possible the magic of concerts, such as technicians and backliners. And now, too, a video team, because the audience is not on stage, but at home, confined. This is the idea of ​​the initiative Everyone at home and music in the square! of the Girona promoter U98 Music. The proposal, which was launched last week with a concert without audience by Miquel Abras from Bisbal for the Festa Major de Celrà, has attracted the interest of about fifteen municipalities, which want to keep live music alive during confinement.

“It’s a way to try to keep the music chain from breaking down completely, for the artist to perform and for the professionals around a performance to keep working,” explains the company’s director. Jordi Puig, who is satisfied with how the first concert with this format went.

Hired by the City Council of Celrà, on May 1 Miquel Abras acted from the roof of the factory, accompanied by two cameras and a small performance and with other professionals involved in a concert, ensuring, however, the safety distances and with the appropriate protection measures. Thus, despite having suspended the Festa Major due to the virus, the music was able to enter “with the sound quality of a concert” in the houses of the municipality, through the Facebook profile of the town hall and the local station.

Promotions

The idea, he points out, is to try to get musicians to recover some of the activity; municipal programmers or festival promoters maintain the role of cultural dynamizers and above all, that the work for sound technicians and production professionals does not stop completely. “It can be done openly, but also for payment for festivals, with a system of codes for people who buy a ticket,” explains Puig.

Fifteen town councils have shown interest in the idea of ​​converting major festivals that have been suspended, but “it is not closed, because for days everyone has been waiting for the Government’s instructions and to know from which phase they can to do concerts and with how many people », he explains. Still, he believes it can be a solution to reach more people if there are capacity limitations.

U98’s initial proposal has the musicians it represents, such as Abras himself, Xarim Aresté or Gemma Humet, “but if there is someone who needs it once tomorrow, we can always look at how it can be added,” he says.