The Must-Have Beauty Advent Calendars for 2021 are listed below.

The Must-Have Beauty Advent Calendars for 2021

We adore these items, and we hope you do as well.

Sephora Collection Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar• Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams

We adore seeing what kind of goodies we’ll be getting each day, and it’s even better when it’s a calendar full of amazing beauty products.

There are so many advent calendars to choose from this holiday season, from Sephora to Charlotte Tilbury to L’Occitane.

Each year, the offerings grow in size and scope, with products ranging from makeup to skincare to haircare depending on the calendar you choose.

They’re ideal as self-gifts for the holidays.

We recommend acting quickly if you want to get your hands on one.

The availability of beauty advent calendars is limited, and they tend to sell out quickly.

You won’t want to miss out on these, especially if you enjoy getting a good deal on high-end items.

For Christmas 2021, we’ve gathered all of the must-have beauty advent calendars.

Please see the list below for more information.

Macy’s commissioned this advent calendar specifically for them.

It includes 25 small beauty surprises from brands such as bareMinerals, IT Cosmetics, Kiehl’s Since 1851, Lancôme, Peter Thomas Roth, and many others.

It also includes a $10 coupon redeemable at Macy’s for a beauty purchase.

Biossance’s holiday advent calendar includes 12 mini versions of their most popular products.

There are products for cleansing and toning the skin, hydrating the eye area, brightening and moisturizing the skin, and so much more.

We love the Squalane Omega Repair Cream and highly recommend it!

This kit includes everything you’ll need to keep your skin looking healthy, hydrated, and youthful.

The No Makeup Easy Rinse Makeup-Removing Cleanser, Vitamin C Ester Citrus Brightening Cleanser, and Cold Plasma Advanced Serum Concentrate are among the 12 Perricone MD bestsellers included.

This is one advent you don’t want to miss out on if you’re a fan of e.l.f products.

This is a..

