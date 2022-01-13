The mutual dislike of “Rich Snobs” brought Ronnie Spector and David Bowie together.

Ronnie Spector and David Bowie became friends because of their shared dislike of “Rich Snobs.”

The friendship between Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes and David Bowie is one of many unexpected friendships in the music industry.

We may never hear new music from either artist again (Bowie died of cancer in 2016 and Spector died in January).

12), or even a collaboration between them, but their relationship is something we can look back on.

The two met in the 1970s and became friends because they despised the “rich snobs” in their circle.

Given Spector’s dislike of parties and Bowie’s nonconformist nature, it seems appropriate.

Spector released English Heart in 2016, a cover album featuring songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, The Bee Gees, and others.

Spector was asked why she only covered British musicians by Rolling Stone.

Ronnie had a soft spot for British acts, dating back to the days when The Ronettes were on tour in the UK. However, Spector revealed in her response that she dated Bowie “a few times.”

“Our first big trip as the Ronettes was to the UK, where we met the Beatles before they even came to America, and the Rolling Stones were our opening act,” Spector said.

“Everyone seemed so innocent.

Everyone enjoyed the music and the good times we had backstage; if it was someone’s birthday, we were treated to cake and soda.

“We didn’t have all the later rock and roll stuff.”

All of these bands, including Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, the Kinks, and others, were introduced to us.

Later in life, I had a few dates with David Bowie.”

Finally, The Ronettes felt like superstars in the United Kingdom.

As a result, Spector was deeply involved in it.

“However, when we arrived in the United Kingdom, for the first time [laughs], we felt like real stars,” Spector continued.

“So I came up with the idea of being in the Ronettes during the British Invasion when it was all going on for us.”

“When I was with the Kinks, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones, I was at the pinnacle of my career, and we were all so happy together.”

Then [due to Phil], I was abruptly removed from the situation.”

David Bowie, according to Gary Oldman, “Faced His Illness With Enormous Courage, Dignity, Grace, and Customary Humor.”

Spector later elaborated on her relationship with Bowie in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone.

They came together…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.