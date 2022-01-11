The Narrator’s Role on “How I Met Your Mother” Was More Difficult Than People Think

Bob Saget is best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House and its spin-off, Fuller House.

Fans of How I Met Your Mother will recognize his voice because he played the narratorfuture Ted Mosby on the show for many years.

Some viewers may believe Saget’s job on HIMYM is simple, but he once admitted that it is more difficult than most people realize.

On HIMYM, actor Josh Radnor primarily played Ted, the main character.

Saget, on the other hand, was the voice of future Ted, narrating his childhood.

Many people have speculated as to why Radnor couldn’t simply be the voice of Ted in the future.

During an episode of the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Saget and Radnor discussed the situation.

Despite the fact that Radnor stated that he wanted to be the narrator because it would “make more sense,” it was thought that his voice did not sound “old enough” to be future Ted.

The producers of HIMYM thought Saget’s voice would be a better fit for the part, so they contacted him.

Saget explained, “It was difficult for me to wrap my head around that.”

“Then I said, ‘OK, here’s my rationalization: He smoked and drank a lot,’ and your tone abruptly changed.

My voice isn’t as strong as it once was, but that’s what happens as you get older.”

‘How I Met Your Mother’ Demonstrated the Need for Television Shows to Change

Saget, unlike the other cast members, never appeared on screen.

As a result, some viewers may believe that his task was simple.

Even Lily Aldrin’s co-star Alyson Hannigan once said that Saget had “the easiest job in television.”

“He just comes in once a month and just records everything,” Hannigan explained to HuffPost Live.

“In eight years, I think we’ve only seen him three times.”

Saget, on the other hand, refuted these claims in a podcast episode with Radnor.

He explained that his job entails a lot more than most people realize.

“People always think, ‘Oh, you just did that at home, right?’ But no—for the first year or two, I had six-hour sessions,” Saget explained.

“I’d go in, and I had to know what [Ted] was thinking… It wasn’t something I took lightly.”

It wasn’t a “call in and pay me” job.”

