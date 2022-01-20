The ‘Natural Connection’ of Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader: A Look Inside

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are a new couple to watch out for.

The 36-year-old actress and the 43-year-old SNL alum have been “dating for a while,” according to ET, and are both “very happy” in their relationship.

“Anna and Bill have been dating for quite some time now.

“They’re both very happy in the relationship and it shows,” the source says. “They really like each other and share the same sense of humor.”

They’ve always had a natural bond.”

The two co-starred in the Disney(plus) Christmas film Noelle in 2019, but it’s unclear when they started dating.

Hader was most recently linked to Rachel Bilson, the star of The Hart of Dixie, but the two broke up in July 2020, just six months after making their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes.

In 2013, Hader’s then-wife, Maggie Carey, wrote and directed the film The To Do List, which starred the two actors.

Hader and Carey divorced in 2017, but they still have three children together: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Kendrick, on the other hand, had been in a private relationship with British cinematographer Ben Richardson since February 2014, and the two were last seen together in 2019.

