The net worth of Garrett Hedlund is unknown.

Garrett Hedlund has an unknown net worth.

Garrett Hedlund is an actor who is best known for his role in the film Four Brothers.

Emma Roberts, the mother of his one-year-old son, was recently linked to him.

Garrett John Hedlund, 37, is a Minnesota native who was born in Roseau.

He previously worked as a model for LL Bean and Teen magazine.

His first role was in the 2004 film Troy, for which he received a Teen Choice Award nomination.

He appeared in Friday Night Lights as Don Billingsley the same year.

For the film Four Brothers, he received a Black Reel Award nomination in 2005.

Eragon, Georgia Rule, Death Sentence, Country Strong, On the Road, and Inside Llewyn Davis are among his other film credits.

For his leading role in the 2010 remake of Tron: Legacy, he received the Young Hollywood Award for Actor of the Year and was nominated for a Saturn Award.

In 2018, Hedlund starred in HBO’s drama series Mosaic.

Hedlund received the Glamour Award for Man of the Year in 2011.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hedlund’s net worth is nearly (dollar)8 million.

Hedlund is a singer as well as an actor.

He recorded several country songs, including a duet with Leighton Meester called “Give In To Me.”

The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

With actress Emma Roberts, Hedlund has a son, who is 30 years old.

Roberts revealed her pregnancy on the US Weekly podcast Hot Hollywood in June 2020.

The actress welcomed her first child on December 27, 2020.

She waited until January 12, 2021 to share photos of her newborn son, Rhodes.

People exclusively reported that Hedlund and Roberts had broken up on January 21, 2022.

The couple began dating in March 2019 and have been together for more than two years.

“It’s sad, and they’re trying their hardest to co-parent,” a source told People.

It’s been difficult.”

