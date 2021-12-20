The Netflix Korean dating reality show ‘Single’s Inferno,’ which has a similar vibe and drama to ‘Love Island,’ has a similar vibe and drama to ‘Love Island.’

‘Single’s Inferno,’ a Netflix Korean dating reality show with a vibe and drama similar to ‘Love Island,’ has a vibe and drama similar to ‘Love Island.’

Outside of the world of fantasy, boss-worker relationships, and common tropes, Korean drama fans now have a new genre of television to enjoy.

Single’s Inferno is Netflix’s first Korean reality dating show about a group of people who are looking for love in unusual situations.

Fans of CBS’s Love Island will be enticed by the drama, dating, gossip, and vibe of the reality show.

Five men and four women meet for the first time on an unknown deserted island in this new binge-worthy dating reality series.

The island is dubbed “Inferno,” and the contestants have no idea about each other’s personal lives, occupations, or ages.

They only know each other’s first names.

The contestants must survive Inferno by fetching their own water, preparing meals with the food provided each day, and enduring the scorching heat.

During this time, the contestants get to know one another and see if they have any feelings or attraction for one another.

The contestants in Single’s Inferno are required to cast anonymous votes for the person they like as part of the game’s rules.

The two contestants who match to become a couple get to leave the Inferno and enter Paradise during their nine days on the island.

Another remote island with a luxury resort, Paradise, is where the couple can finally reveal personal information about themselves.

Fans of CBS’s Love Island will recognize Netflix’s Korean reality show.

“Every few days, the Islanders pair up, and those who aren’t paired are at risk of being dumped from the island,” according to the CBS official page.

Islanders are looking for love, but finding it isn’t always easy.

With intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form, there are plenty of challenges.”

Every day, an unknown voice challenges the contestants on Single’s Inferno, which follows a similar format.

Each challenge’s winner receives a special benefit to help them woo their love interest.

The feelings of one contestant for another may or may not be reciprocated the next day.

“I think the show’s concept is interesting, and it’s too early to judge who I like best and who I want to ship with,” one Reddit user said.

However, it will be fascinating to see if any couples blossom as a result of the show.”

Each participant possesses qualities that either persuade or repel the audience…

