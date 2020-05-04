The new Alhambra ticket system comes into force today with the sale blocked

The new ticketing system of the Alhambra in Granada comes into full force today, after it has coexisted since March 1 with the one that was in force since 2016. This date is met with the blocked ticket sale, a circumstance that will last for the duration of the alarm state to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

This has been indicated by sources from the Board of the Alhambra and the Generalife, who have also reported that, when the state of alarm was decreed, in mid-March, works such as those for the rehabilitation of the Carmen de Peñapartida façade were halted, whose end was initially estimated for April.

In this period, the only works that have been resumed, when government regulations allowed, are those considered to be emergency, such as those on the squares of the Palacio de Carlos V and Fuentepeña. Both follow all the recommendations of the health authorities, the same sources have specified.

The new ticket management system of the Alhambra in Granada, with which it will work one hundred percent once the monument is reopened, on a date yet to be determined, is committed to free sale through direct purchase, and will favor overnight stays in the city and the province.

It was launched on March 1 with the sale of tickets for visits from May onwards, which lasted until the start of the state of alarm to stop the expansion of the coronavirus.

With it, once the sale is unlocked, the prior reservation of the authorized agents disappears and, among other issues, the purchase process will always require the nomination and its full payment at the time.

In principle, the Alhambra and the Generalife will open in phase 2 of the Executive’s de-escalation plan due to the coronavirus crisis, with a third of the capacity it contemplates in the summer season, which has been stipulated so far for a maximum of 8,500 visitors to the day.

Always depending on how this de-escalation plan progresses in Granada, this reopening, at the earliest, would be on May 25, and it would be basically restricted to visitors from Granada, given the limitations on travel between provinces, which will not be allowed until the three phases are completed stipulated to implement the new normality. .