The New Body Butter from Kopari is Already a Fan Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Winter is unmistakably upon us.

Our dry skin is a tell-tale sign of cold weather, just like Punxsutawney Phil predicts whether the winter will be longer or shorter on Groundhog Day.

And, like in the film Groundhog Day, this misery keeps repeating itself.

Our hands are cracked and brittle, and our bodies are thirsty for moisture.

Unfortunately, our go-to lotions are only a band-aid solution; we need a high-end solution to our winter woes.

Kopari, the beauty brand known for its cult-favorite coconut-based products, has released a new restorative body butter.

With its hydrating properties and heavenly scent, this all-over body moisturizer fights dry skin.

Allow yourself to be pampered with this silky-smooth cream.

At Kopari, you can get the Ultra Restore Body Butter With Hyaluronic Acid for just (dollar)32!

Our dream cream is the Ultra Restore Body Butter with hyaluronic acid.

This vegan moisturizer hydrates and restores dry skin thanks to hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, omegas, and fatty acids.

This body butter’s whipped texture is super soft and supple, unlike other creams that weigh you down with excess oil.

Plus, it smells amazing, with notes of coconut milk, jasmine, and tuberose neroli.

This moisturizer is cruelty-free and recyclable, and it’s chock-full of skin-loving ingredients like prickly pear flower extract, moisture-retaining hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B5, as well as hydrating coconut oil and smoothing mango butter.

Please accept my request!

At Kopari, you can get the Ultra Restore Body Butter With Hyaluronic Acid for just (dollar)32!

Even though the product is new, it has already proven to be a hit! Need proof? Check out these five-star reviews.

“This is the best body butter I’ve ever used.”

One customer exclaimed, “It smells incredible, it’s so rich, creamy, and moisturizing.”

Another shopper exclaimed, “This stuff is magical! I love how it applies and smells.”

“I want to bathe in this body butter,” said one reviewer.

Look no further if you want to relax and moisturize right away.

It’s perfectly whipped and absorbs well.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.