The New Fire Chief Shakes Things Up in ‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 9 Preview

Fans of Station 19 will have to wait another week for the next new episode of season 5 to air on ABC.

However, it appears that the wait will be worthwhile.

The preview for Season 5 Episode 9 of Station 19 teased a new female fire chief who Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) recognizes from his past.

Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) has a suspicious look on his face.

Furthermore, Ben Warren (Jason George) appears to be acting rashly as he tries to save Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) from Grey’s Anatomy.

Here’s a breakdown of the promo trailer for “Started From the Bottom” from Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9.

Captain Beckett (Josh Randall) introduces the new fire chief, Chief Natasha Ross, in the Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9 preview, “Started From the Bottom.”

The new chief is portrayed by Merle Dandridge.

Viewers may recognize her from the Apple TV(plus) series Truth Be Told or the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco.

Let’s get this party started, 19! The (hashtag)GreysxStation19 Winter Crossover Event is back on February 24th, and you will not want to miss it. pic.twitter.comPX5Sej61XM

Who Will Return to the Series in Season 5 of ‘Station 19?’ Plus One Cast Upgrade

In the trailer, Beckett says, “19, meet Seattle’s first female fire chief.”

Then viewers learn that Chief Ross and Robert Sullivan have a history.

However, the two acknowledge that it has been 15 years since their last conversation.

Andy Herrera appears to be displeased to see Ross in another scene.

When new episodes premiere in 2022, fans will have to wait to see if Ross gets in the way of Andy and Sullivan reuniting.

There’s not much time for rekindling old romances as the promo for Station 19 Season 5 Episode 9 continues.

Chief Ross orders the firefighters to “move, move, move” to the SUV that has gone over Leon’s Ridge.

The last time viewers saw a Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover event was in December.

Owen Hunt, 16, drove his SUV off a cliff, and they witnessed it.

Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) advises, “Take it slowly.”

“Just the right slip, and we’ll have a lot more injuries.”

Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) informs the other firefighters of the 100-foot drop.

Meanwhile, Ben Warren is frantically telling the team that he’s “going to get my friend.”

