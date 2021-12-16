The New Horror Film From Netflix Is Absolutely Horrible

Netflix’s New Horror Film Is Absolutely Horrible

Netflix has just released a brand new horror film that is so messed up that many viewers may not be able to watch it.

According to a Netflix official synopsis, the film is about “two strangers [who]awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together.”

The duo is “further shocked when they learn who’s behind their terrifying ordeal,” according to BGR, which was the first to report on the strange new Spanish horror film, which has already received some harsh reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Icky in that Human Centipede way,” wrote Roger Moore of Movie Nation, “as excruciating as any torture porn thriller, and damned ridiculous by the end.”

“[Two] is brimming with perplexity, terror, and adrenaline.

“I only wish the stakes could’ve been raised in some way to avoid a flat final act,” wrote Lex Briscuso of Paste Magazine.

“A bit of focused, frenzied exploitation cinema, [director Mar]Targarona’s film delivers what it promises with enough skill and wit to provide a temporary rush, even if it’s too insubstantial to truly scare,” wrote Nick Schager of The Daily Beast.

Netflix has recently had a lot of success with foreign-produced horror films, and its newest horror series, Hellbound, even received a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

According to ComicBook.com, the show has a perfect score on the review aggregation site, indicating that critics have given it a unanimous thumbs up.

It joins shows like Bates Motel, Breaking Bad, and Penny Dreadful, which all have Certified Fresh seasons with perfect 100percent ratings.

“Summoned by writer-director Yeon Sang-ho’s devilish imagination, Hellbound uses its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility,” according to the RT Critics Consensus.

Hellbound is a South Korean-produced show, similar to the hugely successful Netflix series Squid Game.

Hellbound is set in an alternate universe where “supernatural creatures from hell suddenly materialize to drag humans to Hell,” according to a synopsis.

It follows “Jin Kyeong-hoon (Yang Ik-june), a detective investigating the happenings, and Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), the chairman of the New Truth,” in the first few episodes.

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

