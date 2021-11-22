The new Netflix horror series has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The Rotten Tomatoes Rating for Netflix’s New Horror Series is 100%.

Hellbound, Netflix’s newest horror series, has achieved a major milestone by receiving a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating.

According to ComicBook.com, the show has a perfect score on the review aggregation site, indicating that critics have given it a unanimous thumbs up.

It joins shows like Bates Motel, Breaking Bad, and Penny Dreadful, which all have Certified Fresh seasons with perfect 100percent ratings.

The RT Critics Consensus says, “Summoned by the devilish imagination of writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound leverages its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility.”

Hellbound is a South Korean-produced show, similar to the hugely successful Netflix series Squid Game.

Hellbound is set in an alternate universe where “supernatural creatures from Hell appear out of nowhere to drag humans to Hell,” according to a synopsis.

The first few episodes follow “Jin Kyeong-hoon (Yang Ik-june), a detective investigating the happenings, and Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), the chairman of the New Truth,” while the final episodes “take place 5 years later” and focus on Bae Young-jae (Park Jeong-min), “a PD who has to struggle with the fact that his newborn baby is bound for the New Truth.”

“Hellbound’s pacing might seem slow at first, but the narrative steadily evolves into a compelling mix of police procedural, violent horror, and shrewd commentary around ideas of human flaws, mortality, sin, justice, and the influence of media,” wrote The Age’s Kylie Northover in a review of the series. “Flick Fan Nation’s Austin Burke added, “This series proves to go much deeper than anticipated, as the philosophical questions become just as interesting as the horrifying

While the balance isn’t perfect, there’s plenty to keep viewers glued to the screen from beginning to end.”

“Train To Busan’s Yeon Sang-ho has crafted an eerie, twisty police procedural that uses supernatural ideas to explore far grander concepts around death and sin,” said David Opie of Digital Spy. Polygon’s Zosha Millman praised the show, writing, “There can (and probably will) be more mystery to this story in future seasons, and I’ll be devouring them with all the intensity of a supernatural smoke ape.”

