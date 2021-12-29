The New Reebok x Cardi B Collection is Inspired by New York City’s Magic.

In styles from Cardi B’s latest Reebok drop, you’ll feel at ease, confident, and unique.

Cardi B’s latest Reebok capsule, “Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime,” is inspired by New York City’s bright lights and vibrant skyline.

“Nighttime in New York is such a beautiful, magical experience,” the rapper said. “I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection.”

“These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still allowing you to feel comfortable, confident, and unique,” the supermodel said.

When you put these pieces on, I promise you’ll feel like the best version of yourself!”

Cardi B’s personality shines through in the latest collection, which features playful materials, metallic fabrics, and color blocking.

These pieces, which come in sizes ranging from 2XS to 4XL, will make a true style statement on you. There are also some unisex items, shoes, and children’s sizes available.

Cardi B’s classic leather sneakers have been updated with a metallic look.

These gleaming new colorways have us completely enamored.

They come in children’s sizes as well.

Whether you’re working out or relaxing, both of these pieces are made with women’s bodies in mind.

The fitted crop top is inspired by the skyline of New York City.

Pair the ribbed leggings with the coordinating top for a coordinated look.

Plus-size options are available for both the crop top and the leggings.

The design of this satin jacket is extremely functional and versatile.

You can change up the look by adjusting the ruching on the sleeves, and you can complete the look with these matching utilitarian-inspired cargo pants.

In this ultra-plush robe, you’ll be able to relax and unwind.

The robe is lined with incredibly soft fleece and is made of french terry.

