The New Year’s Eve lineup for Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson has been revealed.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will be joined by some seriously famous friends as they ring in the year 2022 for NBC. A star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances promises to make Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party a must-watch evening when it airs live from Miami on December 31.

From 10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the 31st.

NBC and Peacock are both broadcasting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca(dollar)h, and “more surprises to come” will join the “Midnight Sky” singer and Saturday Night Live comedian to celebrate the end of 2021, according to the network.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, Cyrus and Davidson teased a wild night.

Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) recently shared a post on Instagram.

“I wanted to do something traditional, but I knew we’d do it in a unique and unconventional way,” Hannah Montana told Jimmy Fallon.

“He’ll be funny, and I’ll be naked, and together, we’ve got a show!” the two joked in a new promo for the special.

“Meet us on New Year’s Eve, because we’re throwing the biggest party in Miami live,” Cyrus said.

“As long as I remember to show up,” Davidson joked, to which Cyrus responded exasperatedly, “You know I don’t love that joke.”

“You’re going to show up,” Davidson assured his co-host, but he didn’t sound convinced. “Yeah, yeah for sure.”

When Cyrus told him he wouldn’t be riding a dragon through the roof, Davidson persisted, pleading, “But it’s our show, it would be so sick!” The former Disney star finally ended the conversation by reminding Davidson whose name is first on the marquee, telling him, “More mine.”

When the special was announced earlier this month, NBCUniversal executive vice president of live events, specials, and E! News Jen Neal said, “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve Party will be streamed live

