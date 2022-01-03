The New Year’s Resolutions Guide by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough’s New Year’s Resolutions Guide

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev share their advice for setting goals and staying motivated in the new year.

We spoke with Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, co-founders of Fresh Vine Wine, because we think you’ll enjoy their recommendations.

Isn’t it amazing that it’s already the first Monday of 2022? Get a head start on the new year by making some thoughtful goals and adopting a positive mindset.

This time, make sure you have the tools and strategy in place to stick to your plans.

Set attainable goals and follow through on them instead of making temporary resolutions.

Sure, it may appear that this is one of those “easier said than done” situations, but it does not have to be.

Allow Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough to guide you through the process.

They’ve shared a wide range of insights with our readers as our New Year’s Guest Editors.

So far, they’ve talked about their company, Fresh Vine Wine, going public, fashion suggestions for a special occasion, and hosting a small, safe gathering.

Goal-setting for 2022 is the final installment of our guest editor series.

The best friends talked about their New Year’s resolutions and how we can all make the most of it.

JH: Oh my goodness, what are your goals for 2022? E! :

I have a lot of them, and I usually set them two or three weeks in advance.

I’ve set one-year objectives for myself.

I set six-month goals for myself.

I’ve worked hard over the last three or four years to develop my companies and have three-year and five-year goals.

I’ve been in development mode with Fresh Vine, Kinrgy, and Canary House Productions, and not in artistperformer mode.

I’m working on a few projects for the coming year that will hopefully be more about performing and sharing, and they’re more along the lines of acting, singing, and dancing, so I’m really looking forward to them.

It’s been a few years since I assumed that role.

It’s where my heart is, where I express myself.

That sense of self-expression is seriously lacking in my life.

So, that’s one of my main objectives for this…

