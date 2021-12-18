The NFL has postponed three Week 15 games due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the league, the NFL is altering its schedule this weekend.

Three games have been postponed and will be played on new days and times, according to the league.

The Oakland Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cleveland Browns’ game scheduled for Saturday will now be played at 5 p.m. on Monday.

On the NFL Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

The game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, will now take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET.

And it’s the Washington Redskins vs. the New York Giants.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Sunday game has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

On Fox at 8:00 p.m. ET.

“We’ve made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after consulting with the NFLPA,” the NFL said in a statement. “We’re seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week, resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league.”

“We will continue to consult with medical experts in order to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”



According to ESPN, as of Friday morning, the Browns had 24 players who had either tested positive for COVID-19 or were still on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

Twelve starters and one punter are among the 24 players.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and outside linebacker Von Miller are among the Rams’ reserve COVID-19 players.

Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, quarterbacks for Washington, are among the 21 players on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

Running back Alex Collins and wide receiver Tyler Lockett were recently placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list by the Seahawks.

All 32 teams received a memo from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell explaining why the changes were made.

“The emergence of the Omicron variant is the type of change that necessitates a flexible response,” Goodell wrote.

The schedule changes follow the league’s announcement of updated health and safety protocols, including fully vaccinated players being allowed to return from quarantine one day after testing positive after testing negative twice within 24 hours and being asymptomatic.

In addition, regardless of vaccination status, all players and staff must wear masks indoors, including in the weight room, according to the new protocols.

