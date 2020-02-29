The night of plastic bags, the Caesarized short film of the weekend

As expected, the Cesar ceremony was long and somewhat eventful. For animation, it was no surprise. I lost my body won a more than deserved trophy, even if you can’t quell a pinch of heart by thinking back to The famous bear invasion in Sicily, wonderful film by Lorenzo Mattotti.

Jérémy Clapin’s speech also made it possible to recall some obvious facts that are not obvious to everyone in the big family of the 7th art.

“Animation cinema is not a genre. It’s acinema technique. But he is the poor relation of cinema. You are who for inclusion, don’t forget us. ”

Recall that the relative theatrical failure of “The Famous Bear Invasion of Sicily” was right for its producer Prima Linea. On the short side, the choice of voters went, as in the feature film category, to The night of plastic bags, by Gabriel Harel (Kazak), the film whose staging is closest to the visual grammar of the actual shooting.

Gabriel Harel had amazed his world with his first short film, Yul and the snake, a brilliant initiatory tale between realism and fantasy in the arid mountains of the Midi. It’s kind of the same cocktail he offers in The night of plastic bags, a nod to the famous feature by George Romero, where the living dead are replaced by murderous pouches.

Allegory of the existential anguish which seizes a woman in need of love and child, this film in black and white graying enameled with spots of colors (on the bags which seem all the more alive) deploys a feeling of stubborn discomfort. Discomfort similar to that felt during the ceremony last night …

Stéphane Dreyfus

