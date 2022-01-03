The Nintendo 64 Classic Might Get an Xbox Release, According to ‘GoldenEye 007’ Achievements

Leaked ‘GoldenEye 007’ Achievements Suggest an Xbox Release for the Nintendo 64 Classic

Is GoldenEye 007 finally getting the remaster it deserves? The 1997 Nintendo 64 game, which was based on the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye, was one of the console’s best-selling titles and is credited with revolutionizing the first-person shooter genre.

Many fans have pleaded for a remake or emulation of GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo Switch.

It appears that a remake will be made — but not on a Nintendo console.

GoldenEye 007 may be coming to Xbox in the future, according to a recently leaked list of achievements.

Rare began planning a remaster for Xbox Live Arcade a decade after the release of GoldenEye 007 on the Nintendo 64.

According to Video Game Chronicles, the project came close to completion before falling apart due to rights issues surrounding James Bond licenses.

Although a fully playable ROM of the remaster circulated in early 2021, the game never received an official release.

Grant Kirkhope, a composter for GoldenEye007, admitted to VGC in February 2021 that the project couldn’t continue because there were “too many stakeholders” involved.

“Microsoft, Nintendo, and EON [the Bond license’s owners]could never come to an agreement on terms.”

“And that’s before you think about getting all of the original movie actors to agree to have their likenesses used again,” he added.

“Getting it done would have cost a lot of money, and the project would have been financially unviable as a result.”

https:t.co7oaXNAq0Grpic.twitter.comOlTia6hZal an Xbox Achievement list for GoldenEye 007 has appeared https:t.co7oaXNAq0Grpic.twitter.comOlTia6hZal

After all these years, it seems unlikely that Rare and the other Bond stakeholders will reach an agreement.

Recent achievement leaks via True Achievements, however, have sparked suspicion.

For a mysterious Xbox version of the game, the website revealed 55 GoldenEye 007 achievements.

Many of them have to do with completing levels of varying difficulties, while others have to do with multiplayer mode.

This list, according to True Achievements, is not the same as the Xbox Live Arcade achievement list.

Is it possible that this is a new remaster?

There has been no word on a new GoldenEye 007 Xbox remaster, aside from the achievements.

However, it’s worth noting that the original GoldenEye 007 film will be 25 years old in 2022.

It’s now or never to release a remaster.

The James Bond series is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year….

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

an Xbox Achievement list for GoldenEye 007 has popped up https://t.co/7oaXNAq0Grpic.twitter.com/OlTia6hZal — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 1, 2022