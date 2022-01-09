The ‘No Skin’ Rule and Two Other Strict Wardrobe Rules the Cast Had to Follow on ‘Gilmore Girls’

The Cast of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Had to Follow the ‘No Skin’ Rule and Two Other Strict Wardrobe Rules

Have you ever noticed that Logan Huntzberger never wears jeans, and Richard Gilmore almost always wears a pocket square in his suit? There’s a reason for that, Gilmore Girls fans.

Valerie Campbell, who worked as a Key Set Costumer on Gilmore Girls for seven seasons, was in charge of ensuring that the cast adhered to strict wardrobe guidelines.

There were always exceptions, but the cast had to make sure they followed the rules before appearing in front of the camera.

Campbell recently shared some of the wardrobe rules with her followers on social media.

The prohibition of midriff-baring tops and low-cut pants was perhaps the most stringent rule on the Gilmore Girls set.

Campbell explained in a TikTok video that low-rise jeans and crop tops became a major fashion trend in the early 2000s.

However, because Gilmore Girls is set in Connecticut, those styles would be inappropriate.

“They’re in a frosty state!” Campbell exclaimed.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of Gilmore Girls, was not a fan of the style in general, according to the costumer.

As a result, the cast, particularly Lauren Graham (who played Lorelai Gilmore) and Alexis Bledel (who played Rory Gilmore), had to make sure their shirts were pulled down and in the proper place.

That’s why they gently tugged at their shirts whenever they bowed down in front of the camera.

Meanwhile, Campbell’s job was to keep an eye on the monitors and call out any scenes in which the actors showed skin.

They could then cut and reshoot the scene without having to re-enact the entire scene.

Viewers of the Gilmore Girls rarely saw more than a couple of people wearing jeans in the same scene.

That’s because the cast had a “jeans quota,” according to Campbell’s video.

Graham, Bledel, Scott Patterson (Luke Danes), Milo Ventimiglia (Jess Mariano), and Keiko Agena (Lane Kim) were among the main cast members who wore jeans on set.

Those in the background, such as Sean Gunn (Kirk Gleason), wore different pants, such as khakis or corduroys.

“If everyone wore jeans, there would be no jeans.”

It’ll be the denim show.

As a result, the characters in the background could never wear jeans,” Campbell explained.

Campbell clarified that some cast members could get away with wearing jeans on occasion, but not all of the time.

