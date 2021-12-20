The Northman trailer features Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy star in the trailer for ‘The Northman.’

Period pieces usually fall into one of two categories.

Either the resulting film is presented in a more traditional, reverent manner, or it shocks audiences with wildly inventive twists and a more offbeat style, as with 2021’s The Green Knight.

Fans of writer-director Robert Eggers should be prepared.

His upcoming film, The Northman, appears to be in the latter camp, based on the new trailer.

Eggers made his directorial debut with The Witch in 2015, coming from a background in production design and short films.

With its slow-burning pacing and 1600s setting, that film, billed as “a New-England folktale,” polarized horror fans.

However, Anya Taylor-Joy used the film as a springboard for her subsequent roles in Split, Glass, Emma, and Last Night in Soho.

She also stars in The Queen’s Gambit, a popular Netflix series.

Eggers is back with his second film in 2019.

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star as a pair of lighthouse keepers who come into conflict in this film, The Lighthouse, which is a dissection into madness.

In Alexander Skarsgrd’s third feature, Taylor-Joy and Dafoe join an ensemble cast led by Alexander Skarsgrd.

Fans of The Northman’s previous work have been waiting with bated breath to see what he has in store for them.

The Northman appears to be a violent, visceral return to the Viking era, based on this footage.

Amleth (Skarsgârd) is a Viking prince obsessed with avenging his father’s murder.

The film has lush visuals, an unrelenting tone, and an epic feel to it.

In this thrilling first look, Skarsgârd is joined by Taylor-Joy, Dafoe, and other key cast members.

King Aurvandill is played by Ethan Hawke, and Queen Gudrn is played by Nicole Kidman.

In his first film role in over 15 years, singer Björk plays the Seeress.

Claes Bang, who starred as Dracula in the BBCNetflix series Dracula in 2020, is the one who killed Aurvandill: his own brother.

The Northman appears to be ready to rip its way into theaters, with a reported runtime of 140 minutes.

