The Nostalgia Is Very Real in Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Teaser Trailer

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in action. The first look at the new 10-episode series from GLOW‘s Rachel Shukert and Broad City‘s Lucia Aniello is a blast from the past with that see-through phone all your friends had growing up.

Based on Ann M. Martin‘s book series of the same name, Martin also serves as a producer on the series, The Baby-Sitters Club follows the friendship and adventures of middle-schoolers Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they get their babysitting business up and running in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the single mom of Kristy, and Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer.

Executive producers include Shukert, Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.

See a teaser for the series, which was first announced back in February 2019, below.

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers—now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers—who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere,” Martin said in a statement.

A movie version of The Baby-Sitters Club came out in 1995 starring starred Schuyler Fisk, Rachel Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik. A TV adaptation aired in 1990 on HBO and lasted just one season. There are more than 200 Baby-Sitters Club books licensed in over 20 territories and more than 180 million copies sold.

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres Friday, July 3 on Netflix.