The Notre-Dame de Paris construction site will resume on April 27

What could be better than a resumption of the construction site of Notre-Dame de Paris to sign a return to life? According to our information, as of Monday, April 27, the barriers surrounding the cathedral should open to a handful of people, including the chief architect, Philippe Villeneuve, representatives of companies or the public establishment for the restoration of Notre Lady of Paris.

The small group will settle in the base life of the site, with the task of organizing the return of fifty employees, from May 4. At cruising speed, some 170 people are working on the restoration of the cathedral.

The objective is to start dismantling the huge 500-ton scaffolding, which was brutally stopped on March 14. And, on the government side, to reaffirm that heritage and its maintenance are vital for the artisanal sector.

The public establishment for the restoration of Notre-Dame, chaired by General Georgelin, had hoped to be able to restart the activity for weeks. But he faced particular logistical problems. If the company Pierre Noël (masonry and stone cutting) is based in Paris, Jarnias (specialist in work at height) and Le Bras (carpentry and roofing) have their headquarters in the Paris suburbs or in the provinces. It was therefore necessary to develop the conditions for the transport of employees concerned about social distances (visors and gloves for everyone) and find accommodation in Paris for scaffolders and rope access technicians. Afterwards, the “General Georgelin network” made it possible to find rooms to house the companions.

While the fear of living with the Covid-19 was palpable a month ago, within the three companies, the mood has apparently changed. “The guys are just waiting for this, swears Didier Durand, boss of the company Pierre Noël. They are used to physical work and can no longer stay at home” Confined until then in the provinces, the chief architect, Philippe Villeneuve, said nothing else: “Teleworking has its limits and is exhausting. A site is a collective and we need to talk to each other for real. ”

Occupational medicine has drawn up a methodology for resuming activity within the cathedral, a space that is sometimes constrained. The safety measures already in place to protect against possible lead contamination (wearing a coveralls, masks and gloves), very thoughtful on a daily basis, will now be doubly useful. The site base should be reconfigured (away from tables, etc.) as well as the changing rooms and showers.

Notre-Dame de Paris will be among the first work on “historic monuments” to restart. The government is also considering returning, as soon as possible, that of the castle of Villers-Cotterêts, in Aisne, or that of the Hôtel de Marine, place de la Concorde.