The Obamas will lead the virtual graduation ceremony from YouTube with BTS, Lady Gaga More

YouTube is pumping up the 2020 virtual pomp and circumstance with a video graduation ceremony, including speeches by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

YouTube’s original “Dear Class of 2020” special will feature other celebrities and well-known names, including BTS, Lady Gaga, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The festival lineup offers lectures on traditional topics of the final day, mixed with musical performances.

The multi-hour event will premiere on Saturday June 6th on the YouTube Originals channel (via this link) and on the Learn @ Home website on YouTube (learnathome.withyoutube.com).

The heading “Dear Class of 2020” is President Obama and Michelle Obama, who will each give individual speeches – and a common message – to the graduates. In addition, Ms. Obama’s “Reach Higher” initiative will include content for an hour to kick off the celebration.

Opening speakers included BTS, Lady Gaga, former Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, former Foreign Minister Condoleezza Rice and Malala Yousafzai. BTS and others will perform at a virtual after party in the evening.

“Dear Class of 2020” will also feature special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, Zendaya and YouTube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Mr. Kate and The Try Guys.

The full schedule for YouTube’s opening events will be available on the Learn @ Home website from May 17th. Graduates can also set a reminder for the show and sign their name on the Dear Class of 2020 Shout Out Board at yt.be/dearclassof2020.

YouTube works with Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative, the Born This Way Foundation, the Malala Fund, NBC’s Today, and Ideas United to share student stories and present graduates around the world, including a crowd sourcing speech.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to, and given the current state of the world, YouTube is giving inspiration in a virtual way,” said Susanne Daniels, global content director at YouTube. “We hope that bringing together remarkable, influential speakers with performances by some of their favorite artists will encourage students who have worked so hard to get here.”

The special is produced by Done and Dusted. The YouTube project is led by Nadine Zylstra, Head of Learning for YouTube Originals, along with Danny Zaccagnino, Laurel Stier, Lauren Vrazilek and Zoe Di Stefano on the learning development team.

