The Offer, a new ‘Godfather’ series from Paramount Plus, has a premiere date.

The Offer, a new drama from Paramount(plus), has a premiere date. The Offer is a dramatic account of the making of The Godfather.

The 10-episode limited series, which stars Miles Teller and is produced by ViacomCBS, will premiere its first three episodes exclusively on the ViacomCBS streaming service on Thursday, April 28.

On Thursdays, new episodes will be released.

Producer Albert S Ruddy’s experiences making the Oscar-winning film The Godfather in 1972 inspired The Offer.

Marlon Brando’s performance as Vito Corleone earned the film three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Brando is well-known for his refusal to accept the Academy Award.

Teller portrays Ruddy, with Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo. Grey’s Anatomy alum Justin Chambers plays Brando.

Michael Tolkin created and wrote The Offer, and Nikki Toscano, who also serves as showrunner, also wrote and executive produced the show.

Along with Dexter Fletcher, who also directed the first block of episodes, Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg, and Leslie Greif serve as executive producers.

