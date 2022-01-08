‘The Office’: Jim and Pam’s Romance ‘Wasn’t Ross and Rachel’ from ‘Friends’?

Jim Halpert’s (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly’s (Jenna Fischer) evolving romance is remembered fondly by fans of The Office.

The Dunder Mifflin employees had a very different journey than another iconic sitcom relationship on the NBC hit Friends, which was considered one of the greatest love stories in television history.

In his new book, Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on The Office, delves into how Jim and Pam’s love story evolved over the course of the show’s nine seasons.

In the first three seasons, their chemistry shone brightly on screen, but nothing came to fruition until season four.

“The budding romance between Jim and Pam plays out quietly on the sidelines in those early episodes of The Office,” he said in Welcome to Dunder Mifflin.

The relationship of Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) was frequently a main storyline when Friends dominated the airwaves in the mid-90s and early 2000s.

The couple was frequently a focal point of the show, whether it was Ross’s unrequited love for Rachel, their on-againoff-again seasons, or expecting a child together.

The creators of Office, on the other hand, went in a different direction.

Mike Schur, writer/producer on The Office, explained, “When you shove a romance into the corner, it becomes this delicate, gossamer spiderweb of glances and tiny moments.”

“Getting a candy bar from a vending machine becomes a huge emotional moment for a character.”

You’ve completely changed the way people think about romance.”

Unlike the Friends storyline, viewers will only get glimpses of Jim and Pam’s romance as it develops, according to Baumgartner.

“It wasn’t Ross and Rachel from Friends,” a fan of The Office pointed out.

“Jim and Pam were a fleeting moment here and there.”

Greg Daniels, the executive producer, designed their relationship to stand out from other well-known TV love stories.

“I didn’t want to do a romance like in a lot of shows,” he explained.

“It didn’t appear to be real.”

When Jim and Pam do get together, I have a feeling they will stay together.

Because they’re so in sync with one another, I don’t see anything breaking them up.”

Krasinski agreed with the way The Office producers staged Jim and Pam’s romance, noting that their scenes frequently mirrored real-life situations.

“The odds were stacked against us…

